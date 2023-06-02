Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,458,494 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 723.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,524,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,864,000 after buying an additional 1,339,765 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,249,000 after buying an additional 966,243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,684,000 after buying an additional 483,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,471,000 after acquiring an additional 308,992 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.9 %

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $149.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.75. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

