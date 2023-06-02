DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in DoorDash by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 793.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Mizuho upped their price target on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.
Insider Activity at DoorDash
DoorDash Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $87.00.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
DoorDash Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoorDash (DASH)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.