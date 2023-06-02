DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in DoorDash by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 793.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Mizuho upped their price target on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,830.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,247.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,830.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 973,690 shares of company stock worth $59,574,039 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

