Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Watsco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $327.18 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $356.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.14.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

