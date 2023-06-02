Aviva PLC Has $693,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,849 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Blackstone by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $87.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.79 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 106.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

