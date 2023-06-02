CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 726 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,875 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

