CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 198 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Littelfuse by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $453,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,516. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $256.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.87. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $281.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

