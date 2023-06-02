Aviva PLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

NYSE:FNF opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

