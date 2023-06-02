HRT Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.08% of Heritage Financial worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HFWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Heritage Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after buying an additional 151,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Financial by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Heritage Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Heritage Financial

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $79,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $217,159. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Charneski acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $79,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,159. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at $707,281.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,350 shares of company stock worth $119,584. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Heritage Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $579.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.77%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

