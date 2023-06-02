HRT Financial LP Has $847,000 Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 737,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,044 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MultiPlan by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MultiPlan by 47.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 65,043 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth about $1,515,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in MultiPlan by 50.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in MultiPlan by 122.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 846,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 465,054 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPLN opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $933.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. MultiPlan Co. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $241.09 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 60.56%.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

