25,286 Shares in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 137,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 76,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 47.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 47,143 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,565,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 91.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 44,472 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 7,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.45 per share, for a total transaction of $303,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,268,920.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.45 per share, for a total transaction of $303,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582,668 shares in the company, valued at $266,268,920.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.66 per share, with a total value of $866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,620,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,471,070.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 92,948 shares of company stock worth $3,002,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.80. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $432.09 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.28%.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

