HRT Financial LP Takes $867,000 Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 120,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 451,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 120,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $7.27 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

