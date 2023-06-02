HRT Financial LP Has $873,000 Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

HRT Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93,069 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in NOW were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNOW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NOW by 173.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NOW by 60.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $9.11 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $974.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. NOW had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

