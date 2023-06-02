HRT Financial LP Has $880,000 Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 202.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 97.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

CTRE stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $22.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading

