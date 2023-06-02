HRT Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 602.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,592 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 306,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,019,570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

NYSE BCSF opened at $12.52 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $15.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

