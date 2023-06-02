HRT Financial LP Acquires New Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.31% of OptimizeRx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 294.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 317,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 237,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 821.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 231,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 206,308 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 785.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 100,698 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 93,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPRX. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OptimizeRx Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $14.23 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 million. Research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.