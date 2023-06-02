HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 298,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 184,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 129,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,300,000 after purchasing an additional 106,458 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 79,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

STBA opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,658.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STBA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

