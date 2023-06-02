Relx (NYSE:RELX) Shares Gap Up to $30.77

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.77, but opened at $31.46. Relx shares last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 80,288 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RELX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.10) to GBX 3,100 ($38.31) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.60) to GBX 2,860 ($35.34) in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
