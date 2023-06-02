Relx (NYSE:RELX) Shares Gap Up to $30.77

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.77, but opened at $31.46. Relx shares last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 80,288 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RELX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.10) to GBX 3,100 ($38.31) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.60) to GBX 2,860 ($35.34) in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Relx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Relx by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 87,910 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

