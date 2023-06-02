SFE Investment Counsel Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $122.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average is $98.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

