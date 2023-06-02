C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Down to $43.95

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.95, but opened at $41.10. C3.ai shares last traded at $40.73, with a volume of 15,412,091 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

C3.ai Stock Down 13.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 98.35%. On average, research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $23,001,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,848 shares of company stock worth $6,718,382 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Articles

