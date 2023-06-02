Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,188 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 292.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

