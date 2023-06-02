Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Robert M. Deutschman Buys 5,000 Shares

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,229.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Digital Turbine Stock Performance
APPS stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.91 million, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $12,510,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 28.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,408,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 968,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after acquiring an additional 843,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 579,654.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 707,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).
