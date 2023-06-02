Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Robert M. Deutschman Buys 5,000 Shares

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,229.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

APPS stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.91 million, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $12,510,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 28.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,408,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 968,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after acquiring an additional 843,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 579,654.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 707,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

