Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Airbnb Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $112.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.84. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $144.63.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
