Joao V. Faria Buys 30,000 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) Director Joao V. Faria bought 30,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 227,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NN Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. NN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.15 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 1,135.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,948 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in NN during the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter worth about $1,243,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 26.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NN by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 490,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 277,244 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NNBR shares. Lake Street Capital cut shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

