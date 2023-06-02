Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI) Insider Josephus (Joe) Groot Acquires 350,000 Shares

Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI – Get Rating) insider Josephus (Joe) Groot bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$50,750.00 ($33,169.93).

Josephus (Joe) Groot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Josephus (Joe) Groot bought 152,450 shares of Infinity Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$20,580.75 ($13,451.47).

Infinity Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70.

Infinity Mining Company Profile

Infinity Mining Limited explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Pilbara projects that comprise 11 exploration licenses covering an area of 697 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Central Goldfields project comprising of 7 prospecting licenses, two granted mining lease, and one exploration license covering an area of 13.81 square kilometers located in the Leonora region of Western Australia.

