Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 1,200 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $47,436.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,455.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

WLFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 24,871.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 39,297 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 6.1% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 597,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 34,284 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 186.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

Further Reading

