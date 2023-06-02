Matthew (Matt) Booker Acquires 25,000 Shares of Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) Stock

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Rating) insider Matthew (Matt) Booker purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.85 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,125.00 ($30,147.06).
Matthew (Matt) Booker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 8th, Matthew (Matt) Booker 1,783 shares of Spheria Emerging Companies stock.
Spheria Emerging Companies Stock Performance
Spheria Emerging Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%.
Spheria Emerging Companies Company Profile
Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities, as well as New Zealand small and micro-cap companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
