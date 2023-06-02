Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $57,128.50 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,007,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $41,494.60.

On Friday, April 14th, Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $50,246.49.

Shares of DBX opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

