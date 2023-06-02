Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $48,544.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $48,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,491,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,475,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $177,603.33.
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $40,554.00.
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $180,508.02.
- On Monday, April 24th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $178,049.85.
- On Monday, April 17th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $176,263.77.
- On Monday, April 10th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $172,803.24.
- On Monday, April 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $187,091.88.
- On Monday, March 27th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $181,622.01.
- On Monday, March 20th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $170,905.53.
- On Thursday, March 16th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $175,817.25.
Fastly Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of FSLY opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 886.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fastly Company Profile
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fastly (FSLY)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.