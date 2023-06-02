Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $48,544.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $48,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,491,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,475,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $177,603.33.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $40,554.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $180,508.02.

On Monday, April 24th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $178,049.85.

On Monday, April 17th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $176,263.77.

On Monday, April 10th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $172,803.24.

On Monday, April 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $187,091.88.

On Monday, March 27th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $181,622.01.

On Monday, March 20th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $170,905.53.

On Thursday, March 16th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $175,817.25.

Fastly Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FSLY opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

FSLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 886.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.