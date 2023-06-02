authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Director Michael Charles Thompson Purchases 100,000 Shares

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) Director Michael Charles Thompson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 398,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,021.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:AUID opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. authID Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of authID by 918.7% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,041,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 939,476 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of authID in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Sonic GP LLC bought a new position in shares of authID in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in authID during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in authID by 188.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

authID, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the Verified Authentication Business segment. The company was founded by Thomas R Snoke on September 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

