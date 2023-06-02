COSOL Limited (ASX:COS) Insider Sells A$50,050.00 in Stock

COSOL Limited (ASX:COS – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Buckley sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.77 ($0.50), for a total transaction of A$50,050.00 ($32,712.42).

COSOL Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

COSOL Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from COSOL’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. COSOL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

COSOL Company Profile

COSOL Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services in Australia. It utilizes proprietary software and services to deliver solutions for clients operating in asset-intensive industries with a focus on resource and capital-intensive enterprise asset management and infrastructure-focused systems.

Further Reading

