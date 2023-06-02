COSOL Limited (ASX:COS) Insider Sells A$50,050.00 in Stock

COSOL Limited (ASX:COSGet Rating) insider Benjamin Buckley sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.77 ($0.50), for a total transaction of A$50,050.00 ($32,712.42).

COSOL Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

COSOL Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from COSOL’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. COSOL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

COSOL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COSOL Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services in Australia. It utilizes proprietary software and services to deliver solutions for clients operating in asset-intensive industries with a focus on resource and capital-intensive enterprise asset management and infrastructure-focused systems.

Further Reading

