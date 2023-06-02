RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,348,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,279,000 after buying an additional 621,795 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $10.50 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.76.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

