O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,839 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.92 to $31.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

