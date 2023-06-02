O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GMS by 32.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in GMS by 29.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS Stock Performance

NYSE:GMS opened at $63.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.84. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $67.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $938,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $52,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,018 shares of company stock worth $784,983. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

