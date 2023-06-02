O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $240,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 19,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

ALNY opened at $188.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.18. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.43 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The company had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.20.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,799 shares of company stock worth $3,517,442. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

