O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,245 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 142,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,850,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,890,000 after acquiring an additional 171,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $20.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

