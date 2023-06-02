O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Concrete Pumping worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 409.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping Trading Down 4.0 %

BBCP opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.06. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.72 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.