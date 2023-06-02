O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,043 The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ODP by 4.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ODP by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ODP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in ODP by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ODP opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $53.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.44. ODP had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th.

Insider Transactions at ODP

In other ODP news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.