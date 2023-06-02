O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,160 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 118,489.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 171,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 171,810 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter valued at $2,377,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

BSBR opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.0816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.

