Insider Buying: Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) CEO Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Rating) CEO Thomas P. Majewski bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

NYSE:ECCC opened at $20.60 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $25.06.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.