MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 608 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $60,623.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,775 shares in the company, valued at $39,761,855.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,692 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $350,444.64.

On Friday, March 17th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,415 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $499,966.95.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,431 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $499,597.69.

On Monday, March 13th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,289 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $497,800.68.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,126 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $494,197.66.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 2,016 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $199,987.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $96.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $125.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.56.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,280,000 after buying an additional 282,537 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 28.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,385,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,231,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $7,549,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

