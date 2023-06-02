FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 125.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in FirstService by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstService in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

FirstService Stock Performance

FSV stock opened at $146.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $112.44 and a 12-month high of $151.38.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.