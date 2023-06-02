O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $261,000 Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 361,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NewMarket by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,003,000 after acquiring an additional 41,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 152,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $398.57 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $280.28 and a 1-year high of $404.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.95 and a 200-day moving average of $349.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

