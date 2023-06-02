O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $266,000 in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,002 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 190,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 58.2% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,024.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,993.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock worth $3,373,358 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $120.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.82 and its 200 day moving average is $105.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.65%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Read More

