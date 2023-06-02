O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,962 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 58.4% in the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 435,100 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 28.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 258,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tilly’s by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 251,559 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLYS opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.96 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,485,419 shares in the company, valued at $18,516,371.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 848,276 shares of company stock worth $6,326,651. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

