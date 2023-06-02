Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Celsius by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 437.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Celsius from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celsius Stock Performance

In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,091,150 shares of company stock worth $102,736,551 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $133.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.58. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 1.80. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $138.80.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

