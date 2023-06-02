O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $269,000 Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day moving average of $122.87. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

