O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,129 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 599,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HSII shares. TheStreet cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.83. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $235.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.98 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Featured Articles

