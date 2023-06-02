O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 818.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 151,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 134,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 5,526.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 267,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 262,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BHF shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $41.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

