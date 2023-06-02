O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $277,000 in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDCE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,082,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,736,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.20.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

