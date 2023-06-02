O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,106 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.56.

Insider Activity

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 3.2 %

In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total value of $483,767.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total value of $483,767.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,404.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $896,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,629 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INSP opened at $301.98 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $314.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.59.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Recommended Stories

